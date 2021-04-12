Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Dispute: All You Need to Know

While this was happening, in 1998, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee moved the Allahabad HC stating that this dispute could not be adjudicated upon by a civil court and cited Section 4 of the Places of Worship Act. The HC responded by staying the proceedings in the lower court, where the matter continued to remain pending for 22 years.

Then in December 2019, a month after the Supreme Court declared its judgment on the Babri Masjid- Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, VS Rastogi filed a plea on behalf of the same Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar seeking an archaeological survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Rastogi filed the petition in the Varanasi court as the 'next friend' of the deity Visheshwar.

His petition stated that in an order dated to 1998, the first additional district judge had directed a lower court to take evidence from the entire Gyanvapi compound for determining the religious status or character of the compound. However, this hearing was suspended following a stay order by Allahabad High Court.

Despite the stay on the trial by the concerned high court which is yet to deliver its verdict, the Varanasi court ordered the ASI to conduct a survey of the mosque on 8 April 2021. The Sunni Waqf Board has said that they will challenge the order.