Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma, Karuna Mishra

The G20 Summit in New Delhi next week will be a star-studded event, featuring the likes of US President Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron, and PM Narendra Modi coming together on the same stage.

However, the summit will noticeably miss a few familiar faces. Most notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is skipping G20 for the first time since he came to power in 2013.