BRICS Summit: Amid Modi’s Expansionist Ambitions, China Remains a Bad Bone

The BRICS meeting of major emerging economies, along with the G20, is an effort by the Global South to project itself to the rest of the world.

Over 40 countries, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt are among the countries looking to join BRICS. There is no agreement among the current members on the expansion of the organisation which was actually christened as such by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neill in 2001 to refer to the fast-growing emerging economies of Brazil, India, and China (BRIC), the “S” for South Africa was added later.

This is a very contested period with economic crises, trade wars, and real wars going on. The Global South appears somewhat detached from the happenings in Ukraine and even though it has its own problems to deal with, it wants to play peacemaker and suggest ways of overcoming the faultlines.