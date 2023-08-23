Foreign Secretary Kwatra said the participants are "likely to deliberate on issues such as global economic recovery amid ongoing geopolitical challenges, sustainable development goals, women-led development as also addressing the concern and interest and priorities of the Global South."

Speculation is rife as to whether PM Modi will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which would make it the first time since their quick talk on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali last year.

While an official bilateral dialogue has not been suggested by either party, the possibility remains open and Foreign Secretary Kwatra did not rule out it out