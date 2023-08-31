6 Years After Doklam Standoff, China-Bhutan Talks Give India Reason to Worry

For years, China has been preparing the grounds for forcing Bhutan into parting with Doklam by staking its claim not only to Doklam in west Bhutan but also to Jamparlung and Pasamlung valleys in north Bhutan and even the Sakteng wildlife sanctuary in east Bhutan since 2020. In order to achieve its goal, Beijing is persistently offering to give up its claims in the north and the east in lieu of Bhutan ceding the high-value Doklam in the west.

Beijing seeks to project itself as the paragon of reason, fair play, and magnanimity by offering to completely forego its claims in the north and the east in exchange for what it is seeking in the West. To strengthen its case, it even points out that the territory in the north and the east which it is prepared to give up is much bigger than what it wants in the west! But India has seen through the sweet talk and firmly advised Bhutan not to fall for it.