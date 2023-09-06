India has made elaborate arrangements for the summit and it has the experience of handling large summits in the past. It is true that it has never previously managed a gathering of the leaders of the world’s most powerful countries as are represented in the G20 but there is no doubt that the logistical arrangements of the summit will proceed flawlessly. However, substantive outcomes will pose problems.

Many Indian analysts expected that Russian President Vladimir Putin would give the summit a miss. This assessment proved to be correct. China, on the other hand, has now officially announced that Prime Minister Li Qiang would lead its delegation.

The Western camp is relieved that Putin’s presence would have led them to make difficult choices on how to conduct themselves in his presence whereas the Indian diplomats are displaying a degree of indifference to Xi Jinping’s absence by pointing to other leaders who missed G20 summits in the past.

However, they would know that the absence of the top Chinese leader is no small matter. Without Putin and Xi, only the top leadership of the major Western countries would be present and that will necessarily impact the global perception of this G20 summit.