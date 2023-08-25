ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Vladimir Putin Has No Plans To Attend G-20 Summit in India: Report

Vladimir Putin Has No Plans To Attend G-20 Summit in India: Report

Putin had given the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa a miss as well and had addressed the summit virtually.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Vladimir Putin Has No Plans To Attend G-20 Summit in India: Report
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to attend the G-20 summit in India in person, the Kremlin said on Friday, 25 August, as per a report by Reuters.

Possible reason behind the decision: This comes in the backdrop of an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for allegedly perpetrating war crimes in Ukraine.

Putin had given the 15th BRICS Summit a miss in Johannesburg, South Africa as well and had addressed the summit virtually instead.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  Vladimir Putin   G20 India 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×