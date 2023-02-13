Sophia Duleep Singh: The Indian Princess Who Earned British Women Voting Rights

At the time, 11-year-old Duleep Singh, heir to Ranjit Singh, the former Maharaja of the Sikh Empire, was forced to sign Punjab away to the British. But he didn’t leave the table empty handed. In return, he was dispatched to England after four years of an English education and conversion to Christianity.

In the UK, he was patronised by Queen Victoria and furnished with a handsome pension from the government, provided he "remain obedient to the British Government," which mostly set him up for a comfortable life of an English aristocrat in Suffolk’s Elveden.