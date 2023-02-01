RIP Shanti Bhushan: Why His Legacy & Defence of Judicial Independence Matters

The 39th Amendment to the Constitution of India, passed during the Emergency (1975), immunised the election of the prime minister and president of India, against scrutiny by a court of law.

When Shanti Bhushan (arguing on behalf of Raj Narain) challenged the 39th Constitutional Amendment, he was faced by four judges who had (in the minority judgment in the Keshavananda Bharti case) held that there was no limitation on the Parliament’s power to amend the Constitution.

Only one among them – Justice HR Khanna – was party to the majority judgment which had held that if a proposed amendment adversely affected the basic features of the Constitution, its powers could not be exercised.

But, what were these basic features? This was the first question posed to Bhushan by the then Chief Justice of India AN Ray.

“I could see that he was trying to ridicule the theory of basic structure,” Bhushan recounted in his memoir.