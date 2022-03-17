The Kashmir Files: Anti-Muslim Hate, Slogans Enter Theatres Across Country

Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files, which portrays the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, has led to a more communally charged environment, with anti-Muslim hate speeches and sloganeering making their way to the theatres.

Several videos of the same are doing the rounds on social media.

While the film is performing successfully at the box office so far, many on Twitter have called it a work of historical revisionism, aimed at widening prejudice against Muslims.

Meanwhile, others have questioned why Rahul Dholakia's Parzania, based on a true story of Azhar Mody, whose 13-year-old son went missing during the 2002 Gujarat riots, was banned in Gujarat despite clearance from the censor board.