Facing Threats, India Club in London Fights on to Preserve Diaspora Heritage

The Marston Properties has been wanting to modernise the space for some time, and previously discussed redevelopment endeavours to turn it into a tourist accommodation as a luxury hotel.

However, previous attempts were thwarted by Westminster Council on the grounds that it will be a “potential loss of an important culture” which has a “special place in the history of our Indian community and it is right that we protect it from demolition.”

The mass petition of more than 25,000 signatures as well as the report to English Heritage certainly might have influenced the decision of the council in 2018.