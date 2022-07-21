Europe Heat Wave: Climate Action Failure Is a Two-Word Tale – ‘Pehle Aap’

“The runway has melted,” a leading British news outlet announced earlier this week. Elsewhere, a French official from the region of Bordeaux wines was describing the wildfires: "It's a monster like an octopus, and it's growing and growing and growing."

Google and Oracle data centres said they had to go offline in London because of the heat. In a Paris suburb, cars combusted into flames reportedly with overuse of air conditioners.

Alarmist headline writers are having a ball right now, I thought. The same thing happening in any other part of the world wouldn't be in the headlines across the globe. I stepped away from weather forecast graphics pulsating with a lot of red and orange. However, it was impossible to dismiss the heat wave as insignificant. There have been tragic outcomes, especially in Portugal, where about 1,000 heat-wave-related deaths have been recorded, and in Spain, where the toll is at 679.