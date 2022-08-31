Protests in India & Beyond: What Happens When Equal Number of Women Participate?

I am not making a patriarchal point about the supposedly more peaceful nature of women, or the restraint they exercise on the passions of the human breast. I do not believe that women are any more non-violent or peaceful than men, if we are talking in terms of aggregates and not of individuals.

But there are two obvious reasons why protests in which there is an equal presence of women are less likely to turn violent. First, the presence of women indicates a degree of social trust: it indicates a society in which strangers can be expected to be civil to one another, despite differences. Second, the presence of women along with men is a stark reminder of the domestic and family aspects of civil life.

Most men have been noticed to behave better when accompanied by women they know, not just because of the patriarchal tropes of chivalry, protection etc, but because it automatically changes the dynamics of the situation. From being simply confrontational, the situation also becomes partly social.

The dominant paradigm shifts from that of a battle to that of, at its best, a fair. Actions are revealed as having consequences, for a family is always a reminder of that. No one is just a ‘man’ alone to act, and as the great 20th century philosopher, Emmanuel Levinas put it, violence is any action in which we behave as if we are alone to act.