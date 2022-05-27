‘Menstrual Futures’: Bleeding in the Time of Climate Crisis

These developments are encouraging, but I am still doubtful about our preparedness to secure menstrual health rights in the face of extreme weather events such as cyclones, floods, and heatwaves, which could be the ‘new normal’ of the future if we continue business as usual.

Even if we do manage to cap the planet's warming to 1.5 °C, the impacts and risks of an already warm planet might still be devastating.

According to the latest IPCC report, my second home Kolkata features among the 20 largest coastal cities with potentially the highest flood losses by 2050.

So, what will become of our sanitation facilities and solid waste management systems in the face of such flooding?

Additionally, a Toxic Links study titled 'Menstrual Products and their Disposal', shows how woefully unequipped Indian cities are when it comes to menstrual waste management. Recent reports say the Yamuna is ‘almost’ drying up, so how will menstruators maintain basic hygiene in the face of such a water crisis?