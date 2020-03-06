Maharaja Ranjit Singh named greatest world leader in BBC poll.

In second place, with 25 percent of the vote, is African Independence Fighter Amílcar Cabral, who united more than 1 million Guineans to free themselves from Portuguese occupation and in turn propelled many other colonised African countries to rise and fight for independence.

Britain's war-time Prime Minister Winston Churchill is at number three with 7 percent of the vote for his quick decision and sharp political manoeuvring that kept Britain in the war.