A Pakistani Urdu Poet's Tribute to Mahsa Amini, Echoes Iranian Women's Struggles

At the time

The women of Egypt

While beholding Joseph

Were cutting their fingers

No faith had placed them in fetters

The Guardians of the land of Hafez and Saadi

Killing a young girl while warning her

Consider it real Islam

In the land of Forough Farrokhzad

Women are burning scarfs and stoles

Cutting their hair in protest

For personal freedom(s)

Women around the world are chanting slogans

Ahmad Shamlou and Jafar Panahi

Are saying ‘Zan, Zindagi, Azadi’

Those who have made the meadow of faith into a wilderness

Would make even the trees veil themselves had they power (over them)

They begin to lick their lips even

Upon seeing the waving branches

In the corridors of beliefs

To those who imprison women

And all the leaders and aged men

Should I remind

That when they will be raised from the grave

They will be called by the mother’s name

That day the preachers

Will be worried about their forgiveness

In that at that time too

In the field of Doomsday

They will be running to veil the women.’

(Raza Naeem is an award-winning Pakistani researcher and translator based in Lahore, where he is also the president of the Progressive Writers Association. He tweets @raza_naeem1979. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)