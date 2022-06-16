Clinical Psychiatrist Reveals How Indian Women in Australia Face Family Violence

Social pressure to be the dominating head of the family has contributed to the deteriorating mental health of modern Indian men who seek equal relationships with a female partner.

So long as the culture promotes gender inequality, Indian men who try to break out of the “man box” (which prescribes male dominance, strength and power within intimate relationships) will be reminded that they have failed as men.

This comes on top of gender inequality’s obvious cost to women. Family violence has detrimental short-term and long-term effects on women’s mental health.

Datta O’Connor’s clinical practice and research highlight the devastating consequences of family violence for Indian women living in Australia.

Like many other advocates, Datta O’Connor argues that addressing men’s violence against women at its roots – by improving social attitudes to gender equality – would reduce the costs associated with the recovery needs of women and children, and mental health support for men.

This would not only improve individual well-being, but promote healthy, respectful, and safe relationships.