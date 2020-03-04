Muffled Voices: Women Share Stories of Domestic Violence

This whole stigma of a woman should not be alone, girls should never be alone, so she can be with a monster, she can sleep with a monster every night and she can spend her entire life getting oppressed by a person sleeping right next to her, but she can't be alone. Like a middle-class person I can come here, I can talk about it, and I can go to a therapist after a break-up, I can heal myself which millions of women don't have the privilege to do. I mean I don't know we live in a society where if he talks about rape, everybody wants the blood of rapists - ‘Hang them, get them killed on the road, castrate them.’ Rape is the most heinous crime but domestic violence is okay. I mean both are non-consensual, all violence is non-consensual, so why is rape worthy of capital punishment and domestic violence of, ‘No, please stick with him. He'll be okay, he'll be fine, you'll be fine.’?