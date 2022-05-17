'Husband Assaulted Sahana Many Times': Director of Kerala Model's Debut Film
Sajjad Rasheed "always accompanied Sahana during shoots" and the couple were "seen fighting on sets."
Sahana BK, 21, was about to be a film heroine in June 2022. She, however, won't be around to watch the premier of her debut film 'Lockdown' directed by Jolly Bastian.
The Kerala-based model was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday, 13 May, just hours after her 21st birthday. While prima facie evidence indicated suicide, family and friends of the model have alleged foul play. They have accused her husband Sajjad Rasheed (31) of murder. He is now in police custody.
Director Jolly Bastian alleged that Rasheed had physically assaulted Sahana many times. Bastian told The Quint that he had pacified her on such occasions and even worked out a compromise between the two.
'Lockdown' was slated for June release. In the film, Sahana had acted with actors Amith Jolly Bastian and Munna Simon.
Movie Crew Allegedly Witnessed Sajjad Physically Assaulting Sahana
Rasheed always accompanied Sahana during the shoots and used to be present at every recording, her coworkers said. Though “the couple were very fond of each other,” they were seen arguing many times, director Bastian said.
Recollecting one such incident, Munna Simon told The Quint, “One day, I heard loud noises from (her) hotel room. The two of them (Sahana an Rasheed) were fighting and it sounded like he was hitting her. I tried knocking but no one responded.”
After persistent knocks Rasheed opened the door and walked away. Sahana shut herself in the room. Scared, Simon contacted Jolly Bastian who rushed to the hotel.
“I told her that if she was not able to bear the harassment, I could help her lodge a police complaint. I suggested that she live at my house, with my wife and daughter. She even told me that she was tired of being treated that way. But...she went back to him. She was very scared of him.”Jolly Bastian, Director
Jolly Bastian remembered another instance when Sahana turned up at the film set with swelling on her face. Bastian then asked Rasheed not to harass her.
“Once when he hit her real bad, I scolded him and explained why he shouldn’t ruin the movie which was very important to her and me. I don't know how he could hit someone like her, who was so beautiful and hardworking,” he accused.
Sahana: Girl with Talent & Charm
Sahana, a native of Cheruvathur in Kasaragod, had acted in several jewellery advertisements including those of brands like Kerala Gold and Diamonds and Ali's Gold Palace.
Jolly Bastian, popularly known as Jolly Master, is a stunt director who has worked in nearly 600 movies with the biggest stars of south Indian cinema including Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Mammooty, and Prithviraj. It was during a film shoot that actor Simon, who is currently working as an assistant director with Kollywood director Gautam Vasudev Menon, recommended casting Sahana as the lead in his movie.
“She was a quick learner. She didn't even need glycerin to cry naturally. I've worked with every superstar in this country but this girl had a charm that was special,” said Bastian.
Since the film was shot in Tamil and Kannada and Sahana was a Malayali, she had done a lot of homework to get the language pronunciations right, the director said.
“During scheduled shoots she used to get ready on time. She used to learn her lines a day before the shoot to prevent delays,” Bastian said.
Actor Munna Simon told The Quint that Sahana wanted to work with Gowtham Vasudev Menon and Mani Ratnam. “She had asked me to recommend her (to the directors) but I assured her that opportunities would come knocking after her debut film's release."
After her demise, Munna shared pictures of the two with the caption: “Never knew this will be our last picture together. Taken on the last day of shoot. Such a promising actress. Truth should come out soon. Can’t still believe you left all of us. Too young, no words to say. Just prayers. RIP (sic).”
Munna also posted a video remembering the late actress. “Such a bold and promising actress. Can't believe you left us soon. Justice should prevail. You and ur smile will be missed always. Prayers to family (sic),” Munna captioned the post.
‘Upset That the World Will Never See Her Shine'
Munna told The Quint how he loved walking onto the shoot set to hear Sahana’s cheerful ‘Hi Munna Bhai!’
“She was like a little sister. I wanted the world to see what a brilliant and natural actor she was. I hope she gets justice as she was a talented actor and a great human being. It upsets me to know that the world will never see her shine.”Actor Munna Simon
While Sahana was a hard worker, she was also the sole breadwinner of the family. She had told Jolly Bastian that it was her dream to work with the best professionals in the industry.
“She told me that she would seek my advice before taking up any new offers. She even asked me to recommend her for roles in the future. I told her that she wouldn’t need any of that because her talent was going to take her to the top. But I didn’t expect this,” he added.
