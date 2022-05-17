'Husband Assaulted Sahana Many Times': Director of Kerala Model's Debut Film

Rasheed always accompanied Sahana during the shoots and used to be present at every recording, her coworkers said. Though “the couple were very fond of each other,” they were seen arguing many times, director Bastian said.

Recollecting one such incident, Munna Simon told The Quint, “One day, I heard loud noises from (her) hotel room. The two of them (Sahana an Rasheed) were fighting and it sounded like he was hitting her. I tried knocking but no one responded.”

After persistent knocks Rasheed opened the door and walked away. Sahana shut herself in the room. Scared, Simon contacted Jolly Bastian who rushed to the hotel.