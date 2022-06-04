In UP's Mahoba, Woman Assaulted by Husband & In-Laws for Not Giving Birth to Son
"My husband and in-laws assaulted me for giving birth to two daughters and not a son," said the victim.
A woman in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh was brutally beaten up allegedly by her husband, in-laws and other members of his family for giving birth to two daughters and not a son.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing two women abusing, kicking and punching her as she cries and begs them to stop.
"My husband and in-laws assaulted me for giving birth to two daughters and not conceiving a son," said the victim.
Devidin Prajapati, a resident of Bharua Sumerpur in Hamirpur district, had married his daughter ten years ago to Neeraj Prajapati, a resident of Ramnagar Jhuka in Mahoba city.
After marriage, the husband and wife led a happy life, but his nature changed when their first child was a daughter, and he started harassing his wife.
Devidin said even her husband's family used to harass her after she gave birth to her first daughter.
Harassment Increased After She Gave Birth to Second Daughter
"I used to do whatever I could to keep them happy and satisfied, taking care of my granddaughter and giving money for expenses."
However, the harassment increased after she gave birth to a second daughter. "They started starving her," said the father.
Due to the changing behaviour of her husband, Kusma herself started working as a labourer to take care of her two children. However, her husband continued to torture and assault her.
Things escalated when he beat his wife with sticks and stones and inserted a stick in her genitals. After the woman fell unconscious, her husband threw her outside the house.
The woman was then admitted to Mahoba District Hospital in an unconscious state by the local police.
"On 31 May, when she returned home from work, her in-laws stripped her and beat her up mercilessly. She has received injured all over her body. She is in hospital."
'Nobody Listened to Me at the Police Station,' Claims Victim's Father
The victim's father has alleged that the local police were not taking any action against the husband and in-laws in the matter.
"I went to a local police station. Nobody listened to me. I went to the SP and the CO. However, as nothing was done till the evening, I called 112 (emergency number), who assured me that they would be here by 9 am the next day."
The worried father said his daughter had received serious injuries all over her body, and he did not have enough money for her treatment.
Meanwhile, Mahoba Superintendent of Police Sudha Singh said, "The victim complained that she was beaten up by her husband and in-laws. She has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. We have registered a First Information Report (FIR), and appropriate action will be taken against the accused."
