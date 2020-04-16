How TN Cops are Keeping an Eye on Domestic Abuse During Lockdown

The nationwide lockdown in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in the state has forced policemen in Tamil Nadu to figure out innovative methods to identify and stop harassment of women and domestic abuse. While earlier, women would directly approach police stations in the neighbourhood when in trouble, current restrictions have forced several to silently put up with domestic abuse.

And while some women do still call the police helplines, most times, officials tell TNM, they tend to be blank calls. This, experts say, could be because abusers are in close quarters and it would become more dangerous for victims if they are heard complaining to the police.