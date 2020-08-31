Collage of Assaulted Women Shared as Victims of Sweden Violence

One woman (in the collage), identified as Christina West from Florida, US, is a victim of police brutality, as reported by Daily Mail. Her arrest for driving under influence turned violent, resulting in the bruises on her face.

Several pictures show victims of ambush in England.

Another woman has been identified as Helen Greaves who was attacked by a group of 10 men. One of the women is Mary Brandon who was assaulted for confronting a man who groped her. Amy Rae Ferris was beaten up for carrying a large amount of cash on her, and a 70-year-old woman was assaulted during a hand-bag robbery.

The collage also shows pictures of Rebecca Beattie from England and Emily McCaffery from USA, both victims of domestic abuse.

One of the photos, is actually of man, identified as Paul Kohler, who was mugged at his house in Wimbledon, London.

Another picture has been taken from Dublin-based author, Roddy Doyle's book, The Woman Who Walked Into Doors, which explores the lives of victims of domestic abuse.

The collage is evidently of unrelated incidents and does not show victims of the recent violence in Sweden.