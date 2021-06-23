Evil of Utmost Gravity: Kerala CM on Dowry, After Vismaya’s Death

Another incident in which a woman was killed in the state was reported on Tuesday, 22 June. Twenty-four-year-old Archana’s immolated body was found in the house where she and her husband Suresh had been living.

CM Pinarayi said that there will be investigation with no room for any lapses in these incidents, and culprits will be brought before the law.

Additionally, he noted that conversations around dowry at home are passed on to children, and he questioned whether gender equality and anti-dowry lessons should be made a part of the educational system.