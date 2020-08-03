Privacy, Fairness, Fake News: 5 Questions From India to ‘Big Tech’

The five-hour-long grilling of the CEOs of four technology companies with a combined worth of $5 trillion, is a cathartic spectacle that comes by rarely.

The US Congress’ virtual face-off with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Apple’s Tim Cook, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg & Google’s Sundar Pichai on 30 July, on anti-competitive practices and abuse of their dominant positions, saw intense scrutiny as well as a public dressing down of some of the world’s wealthiest and most influential figures.

The ‘Big Tech’ CEOs weathered antitrust questions on abusing their monopolies, killing competition, bullying rivals, to a range of other questions like “helping China”, censoring right-wing voices and helping Joe Biden.