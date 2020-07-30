‘Abusing Monopoly’: How Pramila Jayapal Cornered Bezos, Zuckerberg

US Congress’ grilling of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google’s CEOs had a handful of ‘gotcha’ moments where they acknowledged allegations of anti-competitive practices and ‘abuse of monopoly power’ against their companies.

Among the 15-member sub-committee that investigated the companies for over a year and led a fierce interrogation of their heads on Thursday was Representative Pramila Jayapal.

Her relentless questioning of Jeff Bezos got him to admit that Amazon may have violated its policy of not using third-party seller data to make business decisions.

The Indian-American Congresswoman led a tough line of questioning on Facebook’s “bullying” of its competitors like Instagram, which it acquired in 2012.