Facebook-Jio Will Try to Bury Their Digital Payments Woes: Experts

Facebook, which has picked up a 9.99 percent stake, in a statement posted on its website, said, "Our goal is to enable new opportunities for businesses of all sizes, but especially for the more than 60 million small businesses across India.”

The digital transformation of India's neighbourhood grocers or ‘kirana' stores occupies a central role in the early outcomes expected from the Facebook-Jio deal.

So, what how do experts view this deal and what aspects of India’s digital economy are likely to be impacted by the coming together of two behemoths?