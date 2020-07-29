‘They’ve Too Much Power’: US Cong Grills Apple, Amazon, Google, FB

United States Congress has begun grilling the CEOs of four tech giants – Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google – on Wednesday, 29 July, on a variety of antitrust business practices that each company has been accused of.

Representative David Cicilline, who is heading a Congressional sub-committee formed to investigate the abuse of dominant positions by the company begun by reading out an initial statement on the hearing.

Referring to the companies as a”bottleneck for key distribution processes”, Cicilline, went on to state, “many of the practices have harmful economic effects.” He added, “simply put, they have too much power.”

In what has been touted as one of the most notable Congressional hearings in Silicon Valley’s history, the 15-member House Judiciary Committee is questioning Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Apple’s Tim Cook, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai via video conferencing.

The purpose of such a hearing is to determine the adequacy of existing competition laws and whether to rein in such large companies’ ability to create monopolies. This has been an ongoing debate in the US and across the world where tech giants bat aggressively for self regulation.