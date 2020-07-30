Lessons For Indian Parl Panels From US, UK’s Grilling of CEOs & PM

As Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook faced yet another round of US Senate Committee hearings on antitrust business practices, India must learn from this style of transparent and public hearings and the enormous value it adds to a healthy and functional democracy.

Whether at state Vidhan Sabha or the central Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha levels, committee hearings are mostly ‘In Camera’; behind closed doors and none of the proceedings are either open or made available to the general public.

This might be suitable to avoid political grandstanding or indeed necessary for sensitive issues such as Intelligence, but holding them in private as a matter of course does more harm than good and denies the public the right to know and denies the government the ability to boost public confidence in the elected representatives and democratic processes.