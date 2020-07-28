Why US Congress Will Grill Amazon, Apple, Facebook & Google’s CEOs

United States Congress is set to grill the CEOs of four tech giants – Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google – on Wednesday, 29 July, on a variety of antitrust business practices that each company has been accused of.

In what has been touted as one of the most notable Congressional hearings in Silicon Valley’s history, the 15-member House Judiciary Committee will be questioning Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Apple’s Tim Cook, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai via video conferencing.