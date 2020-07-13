Google Announces $10 Billion Digitisation Fund For India 

Google on Monday, 13 July announced a a $10 billion fun to “help accelerate India’s digital economy.”

Speaking at the ‘Google for India’ event, held entirely online this year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, “Today, I’m excited to announce the Google for India Digitization Fund. Through this effort, we will invest Rs 75,000 crore, or approximately $10 billion, into India over the next 5-7 years.”

“We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments. This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy,” Pichai added.