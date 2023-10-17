Apple Diwali Sale 2023 Begins: Offers on iPhone 15, MacBook Air, and iPad Here

Apple has officially announced Diwali sale offers for interested buyers. It is giving huge discounts on iPhone 15, MacBook Air, iPads, and other devices. One should note that the popular company has announced all the offers on its Apple Store. The Apple Diwali Sale 2023 is already live in Apple BKC and Apple Saket retail stores. One can also enjoy the offers via the official website of the company. You should take note of all the latest details.
During the Apple Diwali Sale 2023, buyers can get up to Rs 10,000 cashback discount offer on various Apple products. Apart from this, one can also enjoy huge discounts on iPhone models, MacBook Air, and iPads. Interested buyers who want to get their hands on Apple devices should go through the discounts and offers during Diwali and stay informed.
Here are some devices that will be on discount during the Apple Diwali Sale 2023. You can either visit the official website of the company or go to the retail stores to learn more about the offers and sales.
Apple Diwali Sale 2023: iPhone Discounts
As per the latest official details, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available with up to Rs 6000 cashback discount for buyers. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have Rs 5000 cashback offer.
Apple is offering Rs 4000 off on the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. it has decided to provide a Rs 3000 discount on the iPhone 13 and the iPhone SE will be available with up to Rs 2000 discount during the Diwali sale.
The original starting price of the iPhone 15 is Rs 79,900 and the Plus model is Rs 89,900.
The price of the iPhone 15 Pro model is Rs 1,34,900, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,59,900. You can get all these devices at massive discounts during the Apple Diwali Sale 2023.
Apple Diwali Sale 2023: MacBook Air Offers
The MacBook Air M2 will be available during the Apple Diwali Sale 2023 with up to Rs 10,000 cashback. However, it is important to note that the offer is applicable for the 13-inch and 15-inch models.
The MacBook Air M1 will be available with Rs 8000 cashback during the sale and the model was originally priced at Rs 99,900.
Apple Diwali Sale 2023: iPad Discounts
Apart from the iPhone models and MacBook, one can also get discounts on the iPad. The store is giving a Rs 5000 discount on the 11-inch/12.9-inch iPad Pro models and iPad Air devices.
The iPad mini will be available on sale with a Rs 3,000 discount offer. To know more, you must visit the official website of Apple.
