Watch: Apple's Expected Reveal of iPhone 15 Series at 2023 Keynote Event

Apple is all set to kick off its "special event" where it is widely expected to reveal the next in its flagship lineup of smartphones – the iPhone 15 series.
The launch event is scheduled to take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in California's Cupertino from 10:30pm IST onwards, although it is likely to be a pre-recorded presentation.
Since the Steve Jobs-era, keynote events organised by the big tech company have become more than a mere showcase of its latest gizmos and gadgets, crossing over into pure entertainment.
Watch the event live from Apple Park here:
For the first time in Apple's history, the made-in-India units of the iPhone 15 will reportedly be available for purchase on the same day as the China-made units of the smartphone, Bloomberg reported.
Apple has been assembling existing generations of iPhones in India since 2017 and started manufacturing the smartphone here from 2020.
Currently, only 7 percent of iPhones are made in India but the company wants to ramp up production to 25 percent by 2025.
The iPhone 4S was the first iteration of the smartphone that was presented by CEO Tim Cook in 2011.
Apple’s last iPhone event in September 2022 has 31 million views on YouTube.
In 2016, Apple decided to remove the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 – a controversial decision that left customers fuming.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)