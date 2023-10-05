Flipkart Big Billion Sale 2023: Google Pixel 7 Discount During the Biggest Sale

Pixel 7 Sale Offers and Discounts: The most awaited sale of the year Flipkart Big Billion Days is almost around the corner. The sale will start from 8 October and end on 15 October 2023. Prior to the sale, the e-off commerce platform has teased offers on several products including Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a, and Pixel 7 Pro.

Apart from huge discounts on mobile phones like iPhones, Poco, Samsung Galaxy, Realme, Flipkart is offering an amazing discount on Google Pixel 7a, after the launch of Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

According to the company, the discounted price of Google Pixel 7a during the Big Billion Days Sale 2023 will be Rs 31,499. Also, customers are applicable for an exchange offer of Rs 1500.