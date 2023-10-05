Flipkart Big Billion Sale 2023: Google Pixel 7 Discount During the Biggest Sale

Pixel 7 Sale Offers and Discounts: The most awaited sale of the year Flipkart Big Billion Days is almost around the corner. The sale will start from 8 October and end on 15 October 2023. Prior to the sale, the e-off commerce platform has teased offers on several products including Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a, and Pixel 7 Pro.
Apart from huge discounts on mobile phones like iPhones, Poco, Samsung Galaxy, Realme, Flipkart is offering an amazing discount on Google Pixel 7a, after the launch of Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
According to the company, the discounted price of Google Pixel 7a during the Big Billion Days Sale 2023 will be Rs 31,499. Also, customers are applicable for an exchange offer of Rs 1500.
Flipkart Big Billion Sale 2023: Lowest Price on Google Pixel 7 Phones
The discounted price of Google Pixel 7 phones is the lowest ever prices of the year, according to the teasers by Flipkart. During the sale, the prices of Google Pixel phones will be as follows:
Google Pixel 7a: Rs 31,499 from original price of Rs 43,999.
Google Pixel 7: Rs 36,499 from original price of Rs 59,999.
Google Pixel 7 Pro: The original price is Rs Rs 84,999. Sale price is yet to be revealed.
Check this space regularly for latest updates on Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.
Key Features and Specifications of Google Pixel 7
A 6.3-inch 90Hz AMOLED display.
Powered by Google Tensor G2.
4,355mAh battery with 20W fast charging.
Camera System: 50+12MP back camera, and 12MP front for selfies and video calling.
Stock Android 13 software.
Key Features and Specifications of Google Pixel 7a
A 6.1-inch 90Hz OLED display.
Powered by Google Tensor G2.
Runs on Stock Android 13 software.
4,385mAh battery with 18W charging
Camera System: 64+13MP back camera, and 13MP front for selfies and video calling.
