Apple Rolls Out iOS 17.1 Beta; Check the Changes & New Features

Recently, Apple organized the Wanderlust event in California and it launched various Apple products like the iPhone 15 series and also released the iOS 17 globally. It was at the World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023, on 5 June 2023 when Apple announced that they have started seeding the betas of iOS 17 to developers for testing bugs, glitches, and performance issues. The iOS 17 was finally released on 18 September and it came along with a few features like live voicemail, contact posters, etc.
The Cupertino-based company has seeded the first beta of iOS 17.1 to developers that will give it a few more new features that weren't included in the initial iOS 17. Let's have a look at the new features of iOS 17.1 below.
What Is New In iOS 17.1 Beta?
According to the reports by MacRumors, the heart feature in Apple Music has been replaced by a favorite feature in which the liked songs, albums, playlists, and artists can be added to the Music app. Favorited music is added to the Library, improves recommendations, and favoriting can be done from the Lock Screen's Now Playing widget.
The Airdrop feature has also been updated and now it will enable users to share files and photos without being in close proximity. The transfers can now be completed over a cellular connection or Wi-Fi via a new "Out of Range" toggle in the AirDrop section of the Settings menu.
With iOS 17.1, users can now exchange contact information between an Apple Watch and an iPhone through the 'NameDrop' feature.
The iOS 17.1 version has brought in more than 20 new ringtones and text tones. Custom tones for Mail and Messages have been re-added.
The new version will allow UK users to add their UK bank accounts to the Wallet app in iOS 17.1 and further allow them to check their account balances, payments, purchases, and deposits.
The new version of iOS 17.1 has the renamed version of "Reading Now" section in the Apple Books app as "Read Now."
In iOS 17.1, there is no sign of promised journal app but there are mentions of Journaling Suggestions in the code.
There is now a flashlight icon in the Dynamic Island that will help you know that it is on. The flashlight icon for the Dynamic Island was previously limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Apple has added the option of 'Extend' while setting up a new wallpaper that can be used if the image does not fit the display.
