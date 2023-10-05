iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issue To Be Resolved by iOS 17.0.3 Update; Details

The overheating issue in iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max is likely to be resolved soon by the latest iOS 17.0.3 update. According to reports, the new iOS 17.0.3 software update will not only address the overheating problem of iPhone Pro, but also fix bugs and security updates.
According to an official statement released by Apple, "iOS 17 updates improve the stability, performance, or compatibility of your device and are recommended for all users."
After the iPhone 15 series was released in markets, several customers reported the overheating issues of the Pro series across different social media platforms. Some also flagged that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max handsets occasionally turned off because of excessive heating, and the reason could be the new titanium body or USB charging port.
Reverting to customers' issues, Apple clarified that the overheating is not linked to the new titanium body or USB C charging port. In fact, the excessive heating of Pro models is caused by the operating system, and may be completely solved by the iOS 17.0.3 update.
The company has assured customers that even after excessive heating, the iPhones are safe to use, and do not pose any risk. iOS 17.0.3 includes several enterprise-related bug fixes. The iOS 17.0.3 update resolves an issue where devices managed via Apple Business Essentials are unable to complete setup after updating to iOS 17, and it fixes bugs related to managed Wi-Fi networks and Microsoft Exchange event invitations, stated Apple.
Which iPhones are Compatible for iOS 17.0.3?
The list of iPhones that are compatible for iOS 17.0.3 include the following:
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone Pro
iPhone Pro Max
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 Mini
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 Mini
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
iPhone XR
iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
iOS 17.0.3 Released: Steps To Update Your iPhone
Go to the settings
Click on General>Software Update>iOS 17.0.3
Once done, the software will be installed.
Agree to the terms and conditions.
The software update will be complete.
