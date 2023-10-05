ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issue To Be Resolved by iOS 17.0.3 Update; Details

Install iOS 17.0.3 software on your iPhone Pro models and other iPhones to get rid of overheating issues.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issue To Be Resolved by iOS 17.0.3 Update; Details
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The overheating issue in iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max is likely to be resolved soon by the latest iOS 17.0.3 update. According to reports, the new iOS 17.0.3 software update will not only address the overheating problem of iPhone Pro, but also fix bugs and security updates.

According to an official statement released by Apple, "iOS 17 updates improve the stability, performance, or compatibility of your device and are recommended for all users."

After the iPhone 15 series was released in markets, several customers reported the overheating issues of the Pro series across different social media platforms. Some also flagged that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max handsets occasionally turned off because of excessive heating, and the reason could be the new titanium body or USB charging port.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price & Specifications
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Reverting to customers' issues, Apple clarified that the overheating is not linked to the new titanium body or USB C charging port. In fact, the excessive heating of Pro models is caused by the operating system, and may be completely solved by the iOS 17.0.3 update.

The company has assured customers that even after excessive heating, the iPhones are safe to use, and do not pose any risk. iOS 17.0.3 includes several enterprise-related bug fixes. The iOS 17.0.3 update resolves an issue where devices managed via Apple Business Essentials are unable to complete setup after updating to iOS 17, and it fixes bugs related to managed Wi-Fi networks and Microsoft Exchange event invitations, stated Apple.

Also Read

Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Discount & Exchange Bonus

Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Discount & Exchange Bonus
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Which iPhones are Compatible for iOS 17.0.3?

The list of iPhones that are compatible for iOS 17.0.3 include the following:

  • iPhone 15

  • iPhone 15 Plus

  • iPhone 15 Pro

  • iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • iPhone 14

  • iPhone 14 Plus

  • iPhone Pro

  • iPhone Pro Max

  • iPhone 13

  • iPhone 13 Mini

  • iPhone 13 Pro

  • iPhone 13 Pro Max

  • iPhone 12

  • iPhone 12 Mini

  • iPhone 12 Pro

  • iPhone 12 Pro Max

  •  iPhone 11

  •  iPhone 11 Pro

  •  iPhone 11 Pro Max

  • iPhone XS

  • iPhone XS Max

  • iPhone XR

  • iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Also Read

Flipkart Big Billion Sale 2023: Google Pixel 7 Discount During the Biggest Sale

Flipkart Big Billion Sale 2023: Google Pixel 7 Discount During the Biggest Sale
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

 iOS 17.0.3 Released: Steps To Update Your iPhone

  • Go to the settings

  • Click on General>Software Update>iOS 17.0.3

  • Once done, the software will be installed.

  • Agree to the terms and conditions.

  • The software update will be complete.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  Apple iPhone   iPhone 15 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×