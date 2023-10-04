ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Launched Globally: Features, Specs, Price, Sale, and More

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launched in global markets. Check all details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
1 min read
The tech giant Samsung launched Galaxy S23 FE globally today on Wednesday, 4 October 2023. The handset is a successor to the already available Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

The sale date of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is 26 October 2023. The price of this smartphone is Rs 49,800. Currently, the smartphone is available only in a single variant (8GB + 256GB).

The company also revealed some other products under the Samsung Galaxy FE series, including Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has been unveiled with a slim & sleek design, 50 megapixel primary camera, IP68 water and dust resistance, and several other features.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Features and Specifications

Here are some of the features and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

  • Sleek and slim design, measuring 158mm x 76.5mm x 8.2mm in size.

  • Available in different colors like Purple, Cream, Mint, Graphite, Tangerine, and Indigo.

  • A 6.4-inch Dynamic full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display.

  • IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

  • A 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

  • May be powered by  Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the in-house Exynos 2200 chip.

  • Flaunts a triple rear camera system including 50-megapixel sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

  • A 10-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

  • Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and Bluetooth 5.3.

(Source: gadgets360.com)

