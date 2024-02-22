Xiaomi 14 Series Global Debut Soon: Xiaomi 14 Ultra Expected Specs and Price

Xiaomi has officially declared the launch date for the Xiaomi 14 in the global market. According to the latest official details available online, the Xiaomi 14 series is ready to be globally launched on 25 February 2024. It is important to note that the smartphone series will be revealed during the MWC event. Interested buyers across the globe are requested to stay alert if they want to know the specifications and other important details about the series.

One should note that based on the teasers, the long-awaited Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to make its debut on the scheduled date. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be launched alongside the more compact Xiaomi 14 device. The teaser suggests that the Xiaomi 14 Pro will not be launched outside China. The exact specifications will be revealed during the launch event.