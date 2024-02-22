Xiaomi 14 Series Global Debut Soon: Xiaomi 14 Ultra Expected Specs and Price

Xiaomi has officially declared the launch date for the Xiaomi 14 in the global market. According to the latest official details available online, the Xiaomi 14 series is ready to be globally launched on 25 February 2024. It is important to note that the smartphone series will be revealed during the MWC event. Interested buyers across the globe are requested to stay alert if they want to know the specifications and other important details about the series.
One should note that based on the teasers, the long-awaited Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to make its debut on the scheduled date. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be launched alongside the more compact Xiaomi 14 device. The teaser suggests that the Xiaomi 14 Pro will not be launched outside China. The exact specifications will be revealed during the launch event.
Here are the rumoured specifications of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra that you must note if you want to buy the device. The exact design and price range will be announced by the company, during the global launch event on the scheduled date.
Xiaomi 14 Ultra Global Launch: Rumoured Specifications
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra device is expected to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The smartphone is likely to be offered in three storage variants, including 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB.
The Ultra device is expected to flaunt a robust 5300 mAh battery under the hood that offers 90W of wired charging and 50W of wireless charging.
The smartphone is likely to sport a flat rear panel with a rounded metal frame and we might see a titanium version along with the regular version. The exact details will be confirmed later by the company.
Various rumours suggest that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra device might be equipped with four 50MP sensors along with a 50MP Sony LYT 900 lens. Stay alert to know the correct design of the much-anticipated smartphone.
Xiaomi 14 Series Global Launch: Expected Price
The global price of the Xiaomi 14 series is not known yet. The company is expected to make the official announcements during the MWC event on 25 February.
One should note that the series was launched in China earlier and now it will be revealed globally. The smartphones are also confirmed to launch in India soon.
