Xiaomi 14 Ultra Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench; Leaked Features

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to make its debut in February, most probably during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The device is likely to join the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, which were launched in China in October 2023. It is important to note that various details of the purported handset have been leaked online and some key specifications have been revealed. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has also been spotted on a benchmarking website recently.

A recent report by 91Mobiles claims to have spotted the Xiaomi 14 Ultra global variant on Geekbench. It is important to note that the device was spotted with the model number 24030PN60G and the 'G' indicates that it is the global variant. The listing hints that the brand-new handset is powered by an octa-core chipset producing a speed of 3.30 GHz.