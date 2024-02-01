Xiaomi 14 Ultra Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench; Leaked Features

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to make its debut in February, most probably during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The device is likely to join the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, which were launched in China in October 2023. It is important to note that various details of the purported handset have been leaked online and some key specifications have been revealed. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has also been spotted on a benchmarking website recently.
A recent report by 91Mobiles claims to have spotted the Xiaomi 14 Ultra global variant on Geekbench. It is important to note that the device was spotted with the model number 24030PN60G and the 'G' indicates that it is the global variant. The listing hints that the brand-new handset is powered by an octa-core chipset producing a speed of 3.30 GHz.
Here are some of the details available after the Xiaomi 14 Ultra global variant was spotted on Geekbench. Read till the end to know the possible specifications of the new device that will launch soon.
Xiaomi 14 Ultra Global Variant: Leaked Specifications
Recent leaks state that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra global variant is expected to make its debut with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Geekbench listing is seen with a single-core score of 9,317 and a multi-core score of 26,523.
The high scores indicate that the phone was tested using Geekbench 4 and not the updated Geekbench 6 version.
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to sport an Adreno 750 GPU and 14.84GB of RAM, according to the listing. Previously, the device had been tipped to run Xiaomi's new HyperOS, like the other Xiaomi 14 models.
Xiaomi 14 Ultra is likely to succeed the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and flaunt several upgrades over the current flagship model. The smartphone is expected to showcase a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED 120Hz display, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and a quad rear camera unit.
The camera setup has been tipped to include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 primary sensor with f/1.63 to f/4.0 variable aperture and a 120mm periscope telephoto shooter. The device is also expected to be backed by a 5,180mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support.
These are some of the leaked specifications we know after the device was spotted on Geekbench. Stay alert to know the official updates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)