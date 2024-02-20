Samsung Galaxy A55 Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Tech giant Samsung is expected to launch budget friendly smartphone Samsung Galaxy A55 anytime soon. Although the company has not announced the official launch date, it is likely that the mid-range handset may arrive in Q1 of this year. Ahead of the launch, the key features and specifications of Samsung Galaxy A55 are already all over the internet. As per leaks, the handset may come with three colour variants including Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy.

Samsung Galaxy A55 may flaunt a 6.5-inch AMOLED display. It is likely to be powered by a new Exynos 1480 chipset. The smartphone is anticipated to ship with a 12 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB internal storage. Let us check out Samsung Galaxy A55 launch date, features, specifications, price, and other details below.