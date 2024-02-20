Samsung Galaxy A55 Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Tech giant Samsung is expected to launch budget friendly smartphone Samsung Galaxy A55 anytime soon. Although the company has not announced the official launch date, it is likely that the mid-range handset may arrive in Q1 of this year. Ahead of the launch, the key features and specifications of Samsung Galaxy A55 are already all over the internet. As per leaks, the handset may come with three colour variants including Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy.
Samsung Galaxy A55 may flaunt a 6.5-inch AMOLED display. It is likely to be powered by a new Exynos 1480 chipset. The smartphone is anticipated to ship with a 12 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB internal storage. Let us check out Samsung Galaxy A55 launch date, features, specifications, price, and other details below.
Samsung Galaxy A55 Launch Date
The company has not revealed the exact launch date of Samsung Galaxy A55 yet. However, it is likely that the mid-range phone may arrive in Q1 of this year.
Samsung Galaxy A55 Price
The expected price of Samsung Galaxy A55 is Rs 21,990.
Samsung Galaxy A55: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Following is the list of expected features and specifications of Samsung Galaxy A55.
A 6.4-inch display with 1080 × 2400 pixels.
Powered by Exynos 1480.
The handset may arrive in 128GB and 256GB storage variants.
5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.
For optics the handset is likely to have a triple rear camera system including 50 MP main camera with OIS, 12 MP ultrawide camera, and 5 MP macro camera. For selfies and video calling, the handset will flaunt a 32 MP selfie camera.
The handset may run on Android 14 operating system.
