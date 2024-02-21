OnePlus Watch 2 Release Date Confirmed; Check Design, Specs & Offers Below

OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to launch soon and the details regarding the smartwatch have been doing rounds. It is expected to succeed the OnePlus Watch, which was unveiled in India in April 2021. OnePlus Watch 2 will be coming with upgrades over the preceding model. Previous leaks have suggested the key features of the smart wearable, its design renders, and hinted at its launch timeline. In a post on X, OnePlus shared an image with the outline of a watch dial alongside the caption "It's about time," suggesting the launch of a new smartwatch, possibly the OnePlus Watch 2. The circular body is seen with two buttons on the right side - one likely the home button while the other one looks like a rotating crown, which may also be functional.

The teaser was shared by the company in a OnePlus Community post as well, where they asked people to guess what the product is and noted that only "wrong answers" are acceptable and the "best wrong answer wins the right prize." Open to all users from India, North America, and Europe, this contest will close on 26 February, 5 PM IST, which could be the date when OnePlus launches the product.