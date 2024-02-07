Xiaomi 14 Series Global Launch Confirmed on 25 February: Expected Specs & Price

Xiaomi has officially confirmed the debut of the Xiaomi 14 series globally on 25 February. According to the latest official details announced by the company, the Xiaomi 14 series will include the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra devices. One should note that the brand-new Xiaomi series will make its debut a day before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) begins in Barcelona. Interested buyers are requested to stay alert and go through the announcements online.

