iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launch in India on 22 February: Expected Price and Specifications

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro has been confirmed to make its debut in India on 22 February 2024. It is important to note that the company has revealed a few specifications of the brand-new smartphone officially for interested buyers in the country. One must stay alert and go through the announcements online before the official launch takes place. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G is being launched in the Indian market after being revealed in the Chinese market in December.
The price of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is tipped in India. To know the exact price and design of the smartphone, you have to wait for the launch event to be conducted in India. However, buyers must remember the confirmed specifications that were revealed recently by the company. All the latest details are available here for you.
Let's take a look at the confirmed specifications, expected price, and design of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G in India before the launch event takes place on the scheduled date. Read till the end to know the latest details about the smartphone.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G Launch: Expected Price in India
According to a leak by tipster Mukul Sharma, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Buyers in India can also get a Rs 3,000 bank discount.
After the discount, the price of the new smartphone is likely to come down to Rs 34,999.
The under Rs 40,000 price tag of the brand-new iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G in India could mean that it will directly compete with the newly revealed OnePlus 12R. The exact price range will be announced later.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launch in India: Confirmed Specifications
Ahead of its India debut, iQOO has already announced a couple of specifications of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G. The brand-new smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
The premium mid-range smartphone will also sport a 50MP IMX 920 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.
The iQOO Neo 9 Pro Amazon landing page, states that the device will be supported by a 5,160mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The landing page also mentions that the upcoming smartphone will sport a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display that supports a 144 Hz refresh rate.
These are some of the specifications we know for now. You will get to know more about the design during the launch event so stay alert.