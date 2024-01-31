Xiaomi 14 Ultra Tipped To Be Launched in February: Features and Specifications

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to be launched next month in February 2024. The handset will join Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro that arrived in October 2023. According to online reports, Xiaomi 14 Ultra may be launched during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) that will take place in Barcelona from 26 to 29 February 2024. Several other Xiaomi 14 model smartphones are anticipated to arrive alongside Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra may be launched as a successor of Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

According to a report by NDTV Gadgets 360, "The main rear camera of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra may support a variable aperture ranging between f/1.63 and f/4.0. Earlier leaks have suggested that the phone may feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor with a f/1.6 lens as part of its primary camera. The rumoured quad rear camera system of the handset has also been tipped to include a 120mm periscope telephoto shooter and a Vario-Summilux 1:1.63-2.5/12-120 aspherical (ASPH) lens, as per Tipster Fixed Focus Digital."