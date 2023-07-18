Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Launch Date 26 July: Features & Specs

The tech giant Samsung is all set to launch the most awaited foldable smartphones – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 on 26 July 2023 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023. The event will be held in Seoul, South Korea. Besides, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch 6 series is also expected to be unveiled during the upcoming South Korean Galaxy Unpacked Event.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will hit the markets as the successors of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 and might give a tough competitions to several other foldable handsets like Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Tecno Phantom V Fold, and others. According to several online tips, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones may go for sale in India from 14 August. However, the official confirmation is still awaited.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Expected Features and Specifications
The exact features and specs of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are not known yet. However, some online leaks suggest following features and specifications.
A 7.6-inch full-HD (1,812, 2,176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main display.
A 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover screen.
The foldable handset may sport thin bezels on the sides and a thick chin at the bottom.
The rear sight might flaunt a slightly raised camera module housed with three camera units.
Powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
Runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box.
Available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.
A 4,400mAh battery.
USB Type-C charging port.
Color variants may be Black, Blue, and Cream.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Expected Features and Specifications
A 6.7-inch full-HD (1,080, 2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED primary panel.
A 3.4-inch outer display.
Powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
Runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box.
Available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.
The users may access Google Messages, YouTube, and Google Maps once the device is folded.
The camera module may be housed with two camera units.
A 3,700mAh battery.
USB Type-C charging port.
Color variants may be Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Water Green.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5: Expected Price
The expected price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is Rs 1,72,400 for 256GB variant while as for 512GB variant it is Rs 1,85,100. Similarly, the expected price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is Rs 1,08,900 (256GB) and Rs 1,21,600 (512GB).
