Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Launch Date 26 July: Features & Specs

The tech giant Samsung is all set to launch the most awaited foldable smartphones – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 on 26 July 2023 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023. The event will be held in Seoul, South Korea. Besides, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch 6 series is also expected to be unveiled during the upcoming South Korean Galaxy Unpacked Event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will hit the markets as the successors of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 and might give a tough competitions to several other foldable handsets like Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Tecno Phantom V Fold, and others. According to several online tips, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones may go for sale in India from 14 August. However, the official confirmation is still awaited.