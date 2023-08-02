Samsung Galaxy F34 5G To Be Launched In India On August 7; Check Price & Specs

Samsung is all set to launch its new smartphone- Samsung Galaxy F34 5G in India in the first week of August. It is expected to be launched on 7 August 2023. It was expected to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A34 5G which was released in March this year. The features of the earlier launched device included an octa-core SoC and a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.6-inch display and a 48-megapixel primary sensor-led triple rear camera unit.

Samsung has also confirmed the display details, camera specifications, battery size and colour options of the Galaxy F34 5G.