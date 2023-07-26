Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 in Seoul Today: Live Streaming & Expected Launches

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 with tagline 'Join the Flip Side' is all set to take place in Seoul, South Korea today on 26 July 2023. The event will be held in both in-person and digital, and several new devices including the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and Galaxy Watch 6 are expected to be unveiled.
It is for the first time that Samsung is hosting its unpacked event in Seoul. The event will be live streamed on the official website of the company and YouTube channel at 4:30 pm IST.
Let us read about the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Seoul 2023 live streaming, expected launches, date, time, venue, and other details below.
When Will Be the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 Take Place?
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 will take place today on Wednesday, 26 July 2023.
Where Will the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 Take Place?
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in Seoul, South Korea.
At What Time Will the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 Start in India?
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will start at 4:30 pm in India.
When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023?
The live streaming of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2023 will be available on the official website of the company and the YouTube channel.
You can also follow the below direct link.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Seoul 2023: Expected Launches
As per reports, following are some of the devices that will be launched in today's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2023.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Galaxy Tab S9 series
Galaxy Watch 6 series
Galaxy Buds 3 TWS earphones
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Features and Specifications (Leaked)
According to online leaks, following may be some of the features and specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 that is expected to be revealed today during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2023 in Seoul.
Enhanced cover display of up to 3.4 inches.
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Dual 12 megapixel camera setup for amazing photography.
IP58 rating confirming dust and water resistance.
Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box.
3,700mAh battery.
Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Water Green color options.
256GB and 512GB storage variants.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Expected Features and Specifications
The confirmed features and specs of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are yet to be announced. Following are some of the expected features and specs based on online leaks.
A 7.6-inch full-HD Dynamic AMOLED main display.
A 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover screen.
The foldable handset may sport thin bezels on the sides and a thick chin at the bottom.
The rear sight might flaunt a slightly raised camera module housed with three camera units.
Powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
Runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box.
Available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.
A 4,400mAh battery.
USB Type-C charging port.
Color variants may be Black, Blue, and Cream.
