OnePlus Foldable To Be Called 'Open' As Per Tipsters: Launch, Features and Specs

The tech giant OnePlus has been working on launching a foldable smartphone for quite a long time now. It was expected that the handset will be called 'OnePlus Foldable'. However, according to online tips by Max Jambor, the forthcoming foldable smartphone by OnePlus may be known by the name 'OnePlus Open'.

The OnePlus Open foldable smartphone is anticipated to be launched by late August. However, the company has not confirmed the exact launch date and time yet.

Let us check out the features, specs, and other details about the upcoming OnePlus Foldable smartphone.