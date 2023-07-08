OnePlus Foldable To Be Called 'Open' As Per Tipsters: Launch, Features and Specs

The tech giant OnePlus has been working on launching a foldable smartphone for quite a long time now. It was expected that the handset will be called 'OnePlus Foldable'. However, according to online tips by Max Jambor, the forthcoming foldable smartphone by OnePlus may be known by the name 'OnePlus Open'.
The OnePlus Open foldable smartphone is anticipated to be launched by late August. However, the company has not confirmed the exact launch date and time yet.
Let us check out the features, specs, and other details about the upcoming OnePlus Foldable smartphone.
Features and Specs of OnePlus Foldable Smartphone
One arrived, following may be the features and specifications of the OnePlus Foldable smartphone.
A circular camera island.
On the left hand side of the device is an alert slider when the device is folded.
A 7.8” AMOLED panel.
A a 6.3” AMOLED cover screen.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Storage: 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage.
The exact features and specs of the OnePlus foldable smartphone will be revealed by the company at the official launch event. Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
