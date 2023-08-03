Poco M6 Pro 5G Launch Date In India: Check Price in India, Features & Specs

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Poco M6 Pro 5G in India and the company has revealed all the information related to the launch date and availability days ahead of its debut in the country. The phone is expected to be launched in India this week via Flipkart. Interested customers can go to the landing page to know about the design of the upcoming M-series smartphone.
The entire specs, features, and design of the phone have not been revealed yet but we have brought the expected price, specs, and features as seen in the teaser or expected from the previous launches.
POCO M6 Pro 5G Price In India
POCO M6 Pro 5G price in India is expected to be around Rs. 17,999. POCO M6 Pro 5G will be available with 4 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage in Black and Gold color.
POCO M6 Pro 5G: Expected Specs, Design & Features
The landing page on Flipkart reveals that the smartphone will be available in a cyan colour option with a familiar rear camera module.
Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon revealed the launch date of of the Poco M6 Pro 5G via Twitter.
The smartphone will be introduced in the Indian market on August 5 at 12 PM via Flipkart.
The teaser shows the Poco M6 Pro 5G sporting a rectangular camera island housing two rear camera sensors and an LED Flash.
The black camera island sports Poco's branding and the entire phone is cyan coloured.
The Poco M6 Pro 5G may feature the power button and the volume button on the right edge and other details will be revealed in the coming days.
The Poco M6 Pro 5G is likely to succeed the last year's Poco M4 Pro 5G.
The Poco M4 Pro 5G sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.
The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
