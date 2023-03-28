Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6GB RAM Variant India Launch Date: Features, Specs & Price

After launching the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G with 8GB RAM in India, the company is expected to launch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6GB RAM variant in the country anytime soon. Currently the smartphone is available in the Indian markets in two variants including 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

The yet-to-be launched Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6GB RAM variant handset has been tipped to be priced at Rs 28,999 in the country. Also, there may be several discounts and bank offers on the device, and the final price is likely to be Rs 24,999.