Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6GB RAM Variant India Launch Date: Features, Specs & Price
The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6GB RAM variant launch date in India soon. Check details here.
After launching the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G with 8GB RAM in India, the company is expected to launch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6GB RAM variant in the country anytime soon. Currently the smartphone is available in the Indian markets in two variants including 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.
The yet-to-be launched Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6GB RAM variant handset has been tipped to be priced at Rs 28,999 in the country. Also, there may be several discounts and bank offers on the device, and the final price is likely to be Rs 24,999.
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6GB RAM variant is anticipated to arrive in two storage variants: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Both these variants may be available at a price of Rs 30,999 and Rs 32,999 respectively.
Let us read about the features and specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6GB RAM variant in India.
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6GB RAM Variant Launch in India: Key Features and Specifications
A 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device has been packed with a Screen Vision Booster feature.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 octa-core chipset
A triple rear camera support including 48 megapixel primary sensor, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5 megapixel macro lens, supporting A34 5G photography
A 13MP front camera for selfies and video calling
Runs on Android 13 and supports OneUI 5.1
A 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support
A side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and security
