Redmi 13C Launch in India on 6 December: Expected Price and Specifications Here

The Redmi 13C made its debut globally earlier in November 2023. The phone is the successor to the Redmi 12C, which was launched in December 2022. It is important to note that the global variant of the Redmi 13C is powered by a 9nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The smartphone also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. Now, Xiaomi has officially confirmed the launch date of the Redmi 13C in India and interested buyers should know it.

According to the details mentioned in the official post by Redmi India, the Redmi 13C will make its debut in the Indian market on 6 December 2023. The teaser page for the smartphone on Xiaomi's official website also shows two colours of the model. Interested buyers in the country should take note of the announcements of the smartphone.